Fake news appears to have lost its luster for the Washington Post, which has gone a step further and decided to stretch to some fake history; a recent op-ed presenting a distorted account of the Soviet Union has caused much discussion and criticism on social media.Hot on the heels of claiming that "Russian operatives " aimed to spread disinformation on the internet during last year's presidential campaign, the Washington Post has sought to bolster its argument with an article about the USSR that has baffled commentators with its complete lack of historical accuracy.His analysis was roundly criticized on Twitter by Moscow correspondents from the UK's Guardian and Financial Times newspapers, among others.​One commentator questioned the Post's decision to go ahead with publishing the piece.​Paul Robinson, Professor of Public and International Affairs at the University of Ottawa, explained that the nationalities policy of the Soviet Union was "far more complex" than Starr's presentation."Apart from a period under Stalin, [the Soviet leadership was] not strongly inclined towards Russification. Indeed, the Soviet Union promoted the development of minority national identities," he told Sputnik.Commentators also pointed out that the Soviets' rejection of nationalism was also demonstrated by their rejection of religion, a major factor in national identity.Some users dredged up old posts by Starr, which demonstrate a lack of basic geographical knowledge of the region.Starr's article refers to the Holodomor tragedy, a famine which killed several million people across the USSR in 1932-33, during the reign of Stalin.Yasha Levine, an investigative journalist, pointed out that Stalin's policies could hardly have been a result of Russian supremacism, since he was himself Georgian.Starr said he "welcomed his insight," apparently in the belief that old age and a Ukrainian passport conveyed to this man some inside knowledge from the Kremlin.Starr's other source is an old man he met in Lviv. The man came up to him and said, "Ukraine is a colony of Moscow and Russia wants to take it back."In contrast to his readiness to listen to old men from Lviv, the columnist doesn't seem to appreciate any insight from people with a better grasp of Soviet history. One Twitterer, who attempted to put Starr right, complained that the author blocked him for doing so.​​Starr has reacted to criticism by pinning a tweet to his account which advises "writers out there" to "write for yourself, not your critics."