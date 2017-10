© Business Insider/Liberty Headlines/KJN



A new exposé by Project Veritas has revealed a video editor for the New York Times lying about his relationship with former FBI director James Comey, while also claiming to slant stories against President Donald Trump on the front page.as part of his American Pravda video series, which began with undercover recordings of CNN employees.In the video,for all the New York Times videos posted online, saying that his "imprint is on every video we do. Any video that goes on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram - I have a hand in that," Dudich said.When talking journalistic ethics, Dudich is captured sarcastically making air quotes while he said that he will "be objective" working for the Times before quickly admitting: "no I'm not. That's why I'm there."According to the New York Times ethical handbook , employees "must do nothing that might raise questions about their professional neutrality or that of The Times.""As a journalist, I'm not able to give any money to any political organization. I'm not able to volunteer for any political organization. I'm not able to work for any nonprofit or charity. Like, there's a lot of guidelines and ethics," Dudich said. However, before joining the Times,When asked how he was able to be politically active and still work as a journalist, Dudich said that he had to leave his job at ABC to take a job where he "wasn't deemed a journalist anymore" in order to work for the Clinton campaign."I saw the threat and I was like, I want to do something," Dudich said. "Trump was a threat and still is a threat, right?""Trump is a threat," the interviewer interjects. "He's a threat.""Oh, he's a threat to everything," Dudich added.At one point,"Target that. Get people to boycott going to his hotels," Dudich said.or they're hacking or other things. He cares about his business more than he cares about being President. He would resign. Or he'd lash out and do something incredibly illegal, which he would have to."For the second half of the video, Dudich talks about hisDudich said he was worried about the conflict of interest and didn't tell anyone at the Times about his relationship with Comey. "Well the Comey hearing, I should have recused myself, but I'm not ever telling anybody there that I have a tie with that or else I don't know if they can keep me on," Dudich said."Staff members may not write about people to whom they are related by blood or marriage or with whom they have close personal relationships, or edit material about such people or make news judgments about them," according to the New York Times ethical handbook. Dudich indicated that he was aware of these rules, implying that he couldn't talk with Comey because he would risk losing his job."I used to be an Anti-Fa punk once upon a time," Dudich said. "I had fun. They'd start s**t, I'm like, I get to hit you. I'm so excited."When asked if he had told 'godfather' Comey about being a member of Antifa, Dudich was reluctant to answer. "I cannot confirm or deny that question because there's a follow up to that question that I don't want you to ask," Dudich said."Which is?" the girl behind the camera asks.Dudich responded."Oh, and what did you say?" she asks."Why do you think I did it?" Dudich responded.Dudich said thatProject Veritas sent their reporters to interview Dudich's family, and"Yeah, I don't know why... he's not James Comey's godson, I don't even know James Comey," Dudich's father, Michael, told the undercover reporters.When Project Veritas told Dudich they interviewed his father,"The fact remains that Nick Dudich lies and he's a gatekeeper at the New York Times," O'Keefe said. "And that fact should be worrisome to the bosses at the paper of record.O'Keefe said that there will be more videos on the New York Times coming out soon.In response to the video, a New York Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha said thatHa said in a statement . "We are reviewing the situation now."