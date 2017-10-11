"I come to you bearing an olive branch in one hand and a freedom fighter's gun in the other. Do not let the olive branch fall from my hand".

Catalonia's President Carles Puigdemont has offered his own supporters, those in Catalonia who are sceptical of independence, the Spanish people, the European Union and the Madrid regime, an elegant solution to a long burning issue.While the time-frame of such negotiations is not yet clear, Puigdemont indicated that he is willing to allow for an extended period of discussions while he pursues what he called his "mandate" for independence.While the Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and even the Spanish King intervened to state that the Catalan exercise in democracy had no legitimacy on constitutional grounds, one must realise that all constitutions, like all currencies not pegged to a metallic standard, are only valid if a consensus of peoples are willing to bestow them with legitimacy. The United States for example, violates its constitution on a daily basis and this is now accepted as a status quo. Just ask the detainees in Guantanamo Bay about the sanctity of the US constitution.In this sense, the Catalonia referendum on independence was equally a referendum on the legitimacy and more specifically, the lack of legitimacy of Spain's perennially controversial 1978 constitution.Many critics of the 1978 constitution hold that it enshrined into contemporary Spanish law, many of the Falangist elements of the fascist regime of Francisco Franco. Indeed, during his speech, Puigdemont alluded to Catalonia's historic struggle against Francoism as well as its subsequent contribution to Spanish society.While the Catalan referendum from the 1st of October was proximately called due to the Spanish's Constitutional Court's quashing of many elements of the 2006 autonomy law which granted long demanded concessions to Barcelona, the overall reaction of Madrid to a peaceful vote, has forced a larger debate about the legacy of Falangism in modern Spain.However, rather than use Madrid's arrogance and police violence as an excuse to declare instant independence, Carles Puigdemont instead used his speech before the Catalan parliament to extend an olive branch to Madrid.While the dispute between Madrid and Barcelona cannot be compared to the Israeli occupation and ethnic cleansing of Palestine, Carles Puigdemont's attitude to Madrid was rhetorically reminiscent of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat's statement to the United Nations in 1974.During his first address to the UN General Assembly, Arafat said,This is in essence, what Carles Puigdemont is saying to Mariano Rajoy.But whereas Britain is approaching Brussels from a perspective of intransigence, Catalonia appears to be approaching Madrid and other potential mediating partners, with an open mind and a clear conscience.It was Madrid who inflicted violence on Catalan civilians, not the other way around and it is Madrid which refuses to engage with people who are technically still Spanish citizens, while Catalonia's leaders seek dialogue without specific caveats, apart form the general acknowledgement of the referendum and the future consequences this implies.While Carles Puigdemont's speech was filled with mentions of peace, dialogue, compromise and pan-European values, Madrid's response to Catalonia thus far, has been legalistic, heavy handed and ultimately unrealistic.If Spain buries its head in the sand even further than it already has, whatever happens can only be blamed on Madrid. If the EU continues to exercise the same attitude as Madrid, Brussels too will share a substantial portion of the blame.The choice should be obvious for Madrid, but so long as Mariano Rajoy is in power, it may not be possible for Spain to choose consensus over conflict.