You just can't make this stuff up!The liberal media ran their usual screaming headlines today about on the dreaded Russian conspiracy!Today's conspiracy involved the shocking news that Russia was pushing their agenda on YouTube during the election.And you know the rest... These videos swayed all of the former Obama voters in the Midwest and Rust Belt to vote for Donald Trump.Several liberal outlets ran with this conspiracy.Now this...The YouTube account they are screaming about has 272 subscribers.And the account had a whoppingInvestigative journalist Tim Pool comments.