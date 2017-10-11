© Dado Ruvic/Reuters
You just can't make this stuff up!

The liberal media ran their usual screaming headlines today about on the dreaded Russian conspiracy!
Today's conspiracy involved the shocking news that Russia was pushing their agenda on YouTube during the election.

And you know the rest... These videos swayed all of the former Obama voters in the Midwest and Rust Belt to vote for Donald Trump.
Several liberal outlets ran with this conspiracy.

© Youtube
Now this...
The YouTube account they are screaming about has 272 subscribers. 272.
And the account had a whopping 30 views per video.

This is the total crap the liberal mainstream media is pumping out on a daily basis!

Investigative journalist Tim Pool comments.