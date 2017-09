In the past few months, YouTube has made an unprecedented move to censor political outlets which they claim promote hate speech or extremist content. However, as Julian Assange just pointed out last month, peaceful anti-war politicians like Ron Paul are also being snubbed out in the name of controlling the narrative. But now, there is evidence of something even more insidious happening.To be clear, this is not propaganda. It is official coalition videos, released by the US Central Command and International Coalition for Operation Inherent Resolve, that are being deleted or having age restrictions applied to them.Jihadist propaganda remains easily accessible as official records of war are scraped from history. A conspiracy theorist may start to question exactly why that is.RT notes that as the Ministry of Defense (MoD) in Britain denies civilian casualties in Syria and Iraq while bragging over the death of 3,000 jihadists, the importance placed on the videos as official documents of war is paramount.Activists and monitoring groups have called on YouTube owner Google to act swiftly, accusing the tech giant of censoring war footage."We're back to square one with @Youtube censoring conflict videos," Airwars said on Twitter, Thursday morning."These are officially released videos of conflict against ISIS - permanently archived by us as a record of war, with original descriptions,' Airwars noted, clearly illustrating that censorship is entirely unnecessary.There's an urgent need for @Youtube @TeamYouTube to get their counter-extremism AI sorted. Legitimate conflict archives are being censored."The two videos in question, from 2015, relate to air strikes on IS.As RT reports, one video, which was age restricted, shows a VBIED (car bomb) being taken out in Fallujah, Iraq.Another, which was removed, shows an attack on an IS "finance distribution center" in Mosul, Iraq."Though other sites have experienced significant ongoing problems with YouTube's AI, this is our first problem since August 10.Chris Woods, director of Airwars, told RT.We can see no logical reason for these videos - among hundreds archived by Airwars - to be affected.While there is no direct evidence that YouTube is working directly with the government, the methods employed by Google's media giant are serving to whitewash the destruction caused by coalition strikes while propping up jihadist propaganda in the interim. One doesn't need to be a rocket scientist to figure the result of such methods.One case, in particular, highlights both of these aspects -Alternative geopolitical analyst Mimi Al Laham, who goes by the name " Partisan Girl ," revealed on Twitter that one of her YouTube videos was flagged and removed upon review in July.The notice from YouTube claimed the video was removed because it violated the platform's Community Guidelines. In addition to the video's removal, Partisan Girl also received a "strike" or penalty on her account-a YouTube user can receive up to three "strikes."The title of the video was "," and the reason YouTube gave for removing it was that it contained "violent or graphic content," that was posted in "a shocking, sensational, or disrespectful manner."As TFTP reported, while a video of the U.S. military dropping weapons right into the hands of ISIS may be shocking to some, it is hardly sensational. In October 2014,that were reportedly intended for Kurdish fighters in Kobani, Syria, and insisted that "the wind" was to blame.Through employing these various soft censorship techniques, YouTube is effectively manufacturing the narrative. When certain opinions are suppressed while others are promoted, this is a de facto form of social engineering.Once society begins to question the status quo, those in power risk losing their grip. Make no mistake, what we are witnessing on YouTube right now is a move to silence the peaceful opposition to war. Sadly,These folks would do well to remember that their speech will be next.