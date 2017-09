a senior advisor to the deputy head of Radio-Electronic Technologies Concern (KRET) told Sputnik.Earlier, media reports said that Russia's defense industry had come up with the Alabuga, a new electro-magnetic missile, which uses a powerful UHF emitter to disable all enemy electronics within a radius of 3.5 kilometers (2.3 miles), turning it into "a heap of scrap metal."In an interview with Sputnik, Vladimir Mikheev, a senior adviser to KRET 's chief, said that the Alabuga stands for a whole series of scientific research in the development of the radio-electronic weapons of the future.Mikheev explained.He added that all the research results were classified and the subject of UHF weapons was assigned a top secret classification. "All I can say is thatVladimir Mikheev said. "All leading world powers, including the US and China, are also working on this," he added.