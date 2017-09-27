Society's Child
University of Rhode Island receives grant to ban smoking on campus
The News & Observer
Sat, 23 Sep 2017 15:20 UTC
The university received a $20,000 grant from the American Cancer Society and CVS Health Foundation to develop policies to prohibit smoking and tobacco use.
The American Cancer Society's "Tobacco-Free Generation Campus Initiative" is funded by the foundation to accelerate and expand the number of smoke and tobacco-free campuses nationwide.
URI plans to survey students, faculty and staff to see if they're ready to adopt the change.
School officials say they want a campus policy that reflects shared values and creates a healthier and greener university.
Johnson & Wales University became the first college or university in Rhode Island to adopt a campus-wide, tobacco-free policy last year. Others have tobacco-free areas.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- General Asapov died because as a Russian officer he led from the front - The Saker comments
- 'Sonic boom' shakes homes, offices in St. Ives, England
- Bill prohibiting foreign financing of Swiss mosques and requires preaching in national language passes lower house
- University of Rhode Island receives grant to ban smoking on campus
- J-Coin: Japan considers killing cash by launching its own cryptocurrency
- Snake expert live streams suicide after letting a deadly black mamba bite his hand
- Homeland Security comes clean to Wisconsin: Election systems were not actually hacked by Russia
- Rare sighting of frigatebird in Wausau, Wisconsin, a likely hurricane refugee
- US uses illegal white phosphorus munitions in Deir ez-Zor (WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES)
- President Maduro: 'Tanks & missiles must be at ready' amid threats by US 'criminal empire'
- Climate changes can spur volcanoes into life
- Mysterious booms rattle single street in Temple Terrace, Florida
- Steve Bannon: We need a review to see how Trump came to endorse Luther Strange
- International lawyer: Russia should provide detailed evidence of US support for ISIS
- Rashid Khalidi: Balfour Declaration was 'gun pointed at heads' of Palestinians
- 2 killed by landslide after heavy rainfall in Cebu City, Philippines
- Sinkhole swallows home in Apopka, Florida; 2nd hole appears on same road 2 days later
- Forty seven dead dolphins found on Gulf Coast so far in 2017
- Democrat confusion? Schiff and Speir say the FBI DID in fact look into DNC servers
- Living-in-CIN: CIA archive reveals secret network of ex-spies that worked to influence policy and public perception
- General Asapov died because as a Russian officer he led from the front - The Saker comments
- J-Coin: Japan considers killing cash by launching its own cryptocurrency
- Homeland Security comes clean to Wisconsin: Election systems were not actually hacked by Russia
- US uses illegal white phosphorus munitions in Deir ez-Zor (WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES)
- President Maduro: 'Tanks & missiles must be at ready' amid threats by US 'criminal empire'
- Steve Bannon: We need a review to see how Trump came to endorse Luther Strange
- International lawyer: Russia should provide detailed evidence of US support for ISIS
- Democrat confusion? Schiff and Speir say the FBI DID in fact look into DNC servers
- Economic sanctions against Russia flop: First comprehensive study shows they hit EU much harder
- Washington throws fit over China's new strict cyber-security law
- Resolving Kurdish issue: Putin to visit Erdogan in Turkey tomorrow as Russia supports a united Iraq
- Russian Defense Ministry says 5 warlords responsible for attack on Russian military police in September killed in Syria
- WaPo forced to correct fake Russiagate story about Obama and Facebook
- Rocket attack on Kabul International Airport claimed to be targeting Mattis
- US outpaces all nations in violating international law
- Pentagon: It's a 'matter of a very short time' until N. Korea has capability to send nuke to US
- US sanctions announced for 8 North Korean banks, 26 individuals
- Syria claims it is prepared to discuss post-war autonomy with Kurds, a geo-strategic blow to US, Israel
- Flashback: FBI sources: Awan investigation might have been rigged to protect Obama, Lynch, Holder, Wasserman and Congressional Democrats
- Poroshenko signs controversial language bill into law: All schools must now teach only Ukrainian - UPDATE
- Bill prohibiting foreign financing of Swiss mosques and requires preaching in national language passes lower house
- University of Rhode Island receives grant to ban smoking on campus
- Snake expert live streams suicide after letting a deadly black mamba bite his hand
- Thugs in India abduct underage bride, beat mother for resisting after father approves 'marriage'
- Thousands forced to flee, airspace closed after munitions warehouse explodes in central Ukraine
- Ghanaian asylum seeker calls woman he raped a "prostitute" in German court
- Southern California TV viewers alarmed by apocalyptic emergency alert
- The brilliant scam behind the Left's NFL anthem protests
- New media study rocks political world: Campaign ads don't work?
- Deterioration of society: Sexually transmitted diseases set new record in US
- Ongoing nightmare: Mexicans displaced by earthquakes harbor deep distrust of govt. to set things right
- Russian internet watchdog: Threatens to block Facebook if info storage demands not met
- Senate cancels Obamacare vote, not enough votes
- Labour activists accused of anti-Semitism for comparing Israel to a Nazi regime
- Brainwashing young minds: British pharmacist accused of radicalizing children
- Was an ISIS ringleader recipient of British taxpayer money?
- Frightening pattern of behavior: Investigators say "credible" rape claims have been made against former British PM Ted Heath
- Psychopathic plague: Children are being sacrificed by witch doctors in drought-stricken Uganda
- Police chiefs protest NFL kneelers; threaten to burn merchandise and boycott security at games
- Best of the Web: Empire Idiots: Postcard from post-terror Catalonia
- Rashid Khalidi: Balfour Declaration was 'gun pointed at heads' of Palestinians
- Living-in-CIN: CIA archive reveals secret network of ex-spies that worked to influence policy and public perception
- Jar of headless toads discovered inside 4,000-year-old Jerusalem burial
- The Espionage Act of 1917: When the US government declared war on the First Amendment
- Canada's Dene people: History, science, and the 'year of two winters'
- How the NFL blitzes taxpayers
- Death from the clouds - Toxic Comets
- Tomb of Mayan king Discovered in Guatemalan rainforest is over 1,000 years old
- Lost city of Alexander the Great found in Iraq
- Evidence unearthed of Nazi's secret nuclear base suggests they were close to developing an atomic bomb
- German WWI U-boat found in Belgium waters with 23 bodies inside
- How pure quartz was formed in the Petrified Forest National Park, Arizona
- Korea is the US 'Open Door' to China
- How the CIA invented "conspiracy theories"
- Climate science and their money making scam
- 'Shadows of the State': The eerie phenomenon of numbers stations
- Archaeologists discover early Viking boat grave in Norway
- Ancient Greeks may have built sacred sites on earthquake fault lines, viewing the tremors as mystical occurrences
- Polish researcher attempts to decipher Rongorongo tablet of Easter Island
- Simple solution for deciphering Voynich manuscript met with skepticism
- Climate changes can spur volcanoes into life
- Shedding more light on the 1572 supernova in Cassiopeia
- Arctic Inuit, Native American cold adaptations may originate from Denisovans
- Russian arms manufacturer Kalashnikov unveils a flying motorbike
- Russia and US to create new space station in moon's orbit
- Clearest image of a star's surface and atmosphere other than the Sun
- The eyes are drawn to meaning, not distracting objects, in the visual field
- Man in persistent vegetative state for 15 years shows signs of consciousness after vagus nerve stimulation
- Russia's snoop-proof Taiga phone launches
- Vegetative state patient becomes minimally conscious after vagus nerve stimulation
- Meteorite impacts may have created Earth's tectonic plates
- As if human dentists weren't scary enough, robot dentist performs first successful implant surgery
- Putin expresses concern about AI tech to Yandex head - "When will AI eat us?"
- NASA's asteroid chasing spacecraft "Osiris-Rex" swings by earth en route to space rock
- Phrenology is IN! Study asks if people with wide faces have a higher sex drive than those with narrow faces
- Research suggests gravity waves have influence over weather and climate
- Planned obsolescence: Apple products become much slower just before release of a new model
- Advanced life may exist in a form beyond matter
- Applying the math of theoretical physics helps in studying organism interactions without reference to species
- Bottled lightning: Researchers can now store light as sound waves to improve data processing
- 'Sonic boom' shakes homes, offices in St. Ives, England
- Rare sighting of frigatebird in Wausau, Wisconsin, a likely hurricane refugee
- Mysterious booms rattle single street in Temple Terrace, Florida
- 2 killed by landslide after heavy rainfall in Cebu City, Philippines
- Sinkhole swallows home in Apopka, Florida; 2nd hole appears on same road 2 days later
- Forty seven dead dolphins found on Gulf Coast so far in 2017
- Megacryometeor? Huge ice block hits garden in Renfrewshire, Scotland
- Kitten born with two faces in Chongqing, China
- Indonesian volcano erupts: Mount Sinabung suddenly spews massive plumes of ash 2.5km into the air
- Silverton Mountain in Colorado opens for first runs of the ski season and says: 'THIS IS NOT A JOKE!'
- Grizzly bear attacks hunter in Bridger-Teton National Forest, Wyoming
- Ephemeral Yosemite Falls never stopped flowing this summer because of record snowpack
- Shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off northeastern Japan
- Antarctica's Pine Island glacier calves iceberg 4 times bigger than Manhattan Island
- Hundreds of dead birds found near Bali volcano as nearly 50,000 people flee danger zone
- Wolves seen on the outskirts of Rome for the first time in more than 100 years
- Bali's Mount Agung: Eruption could be hours away, unprecedented seismic activity
- Early snowfall hits 13 ski resorts in mountains of British Columbia (PHOTOS)
- First fall storm drops 11 inches of snow on Colorado's Grand Mesa
- Powerful 6.4 earthquake strikes near Tonga and Fiji
- Fragmenting meteor fireball observed over the Netherlands
- Green meteor fireball spotted over Montgomery, Alabama
- Meteor fireball fragments over Maryland and Pennsylvania
- Very bright daytime meteor fireball explodes over Mauritius and Reunion Island
- Two bright meteor fireballs recorded over Spain on consecutive nights
- Meteor fireball shoots across the night sky in Iceland
- Meteor fireball streaks over St. Petersburg, Russia
- Meteor shower stuns residents of Townsville, Australia
- Huge, unidentified fireball filmed over Krasnodar, Russia
- Large meteor fireball lights up night sky over British Columbia, Canada
- Giant asteroid 'Florence' has two moons as it whizzed past Earth
- Meteor lights up northern New Zealand skies
- Meteor fireball streaks across US east coast skies
- Meteor shower from dead comet arises again after 58 years
- Large meteor fireball filmed over Krugersdorp, South Africa
- Meteor fireball recorded over Morocco
- Night sky meteor fireball stuns residents of Warwick, Australia
- Meteor fireball streaks over Southern California
- Meteor fireball flies over central Florida
- Asteroid Florence to sweep past Earth on September 1st
- Mothers never warned about about risk of birth defects from taking epilepsy drug during pregnancy
- Akathisia: The grim side effect the the anti-depressant Paxil
- What your sleeping position reveals about you
- Will opioid lawsuits by county officials against big pharma set a legal precedent - are vaccine makers next?
- The importance of vagal stimulation for health and well-being
- Suicidal thoughts and depression linked to brain inflammation
- Environmental toxins: Studies link heavy metals to the explosion of neurodevelopmental disorders & declining IQ in American children
- Photopharmacology: Using light for health
- Can you really call lab-grown meat 'clean'?
- Leading sleep scientist warns that lack of sleep in modern society is killing us, has 'catastrophic' effect on health
- 'How is this not genocide?' - Farmer Charles Massy wants a revolution
- Devastating toll of junk food: Big food corporations like Nestle are aggressively making people fatter across the globe
- Treatment of epilepsy: Ketogenic diet often better than drugs
- Dr. Chris Exley: Aluminum toxicity expert
- Health problems confirmed with Corexit oil dispersant chemical
- How flying seriously messes with your mind and body
- Yet another study done that links autism with aluminum found in most vaccines
- Southeast Asia sees rapid spread of a 'super malaria', resistant to the most effective anti-malaria drug
- NIH supported study: Fluoride exposure during pregnancy linked to lower intelligence in children
- Scientists develop anti-HIV superweapon that targets 99% of mutations
- Study finds people with highest psychopathy scores prefer rap music, dislike classical music
- Supporters of nasty leaders share negative personality traits
- Knowledge protects: Learn the attack methods of the dark triad personalities
- Babies learn the value of perseverance by watching grownups stick with a challenge
- More than just folk wisdom: Immersing yourself in nature has a healing effect
- New study says expressive writing can help alleviate stress and stop worrying
- Ian Stevenson's legacy: A case for life after death
- 15% men, 34% women uninterested in sex: How to deal with mismatched libidos
- Signs and symptoms of depression are easily missed in outgoing and highly agreeable people
- 3-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh, India says his real family from a previous life is in Punjab
- How parents pass anxiety and depression to their children
- The startling psychological and physiological after-effects of near death experiences
- Aging and the perception of time
- Mysterious people who emerged from accidents with remarkable abilities
- Social media as a negative coping mechanism leading to addiction
- Facing the dragon of anxiety & being generally okay with life's expectations
- Alcohol drinking behaviour and the brain's immune system
- Healing from the inside out: What to do when your emotional pain expresses itself in the body
- Total recall is overrated: Why forgetting makes you smarter
- Do we live haunted lives that lack meaning?
- Anne Jefferies: An account of a faerie abduction in the 17th century
- The Nirumbee, Pryor Mountain's little people
- Strange readings on US submarine sonar points to belief that Navy has secret USO program - UFO researcher
- Supernatural possession: Demons on trial
- Peruvian pilot offers further details on 1980 UFO sighting
- Alleged UFO spotted over Carlos Paz, Argentina
- Montana woman has been tracking Bigfoot for 24 years
- A possible explanation for the Rendlesham UFO incident
- Nine alien civilizations may be surveilling Earth...
- Florida panhandle man says he encountered Bigfoot, has ongoing research project
- Euhemerism: Science attempts to explain the existence and myths of fairies
- Is this the bottom of a flying saucer hovering over Scottish chemical plant?
- A curious tale of reincarnation: Shanti Devi's story remains one of the most fascinating accounts of rebirth
- Strange disappearances, bizarre clues and spooky letters
- Exorcisms in bulk: Most in-demand exorcist in Italy performs group demon removals
- Mysterious lights appear in the sky over Salt Lake City
- Devils Tower draws UFO enthusiasts seeking 'close encounters'
- Portugal: UFO witness spots large "spherical object" while on hike
- San Gabriel Valley resident films possible UFO
- Incidents at Skinwalker Ranch, cloaking technology and Project Chameleo
- Comedian sets out to insult the flag of every country on Twitter
- How Nasa responded to fears the world was going to end September 23rd
- Satire: Jordan Peterson refuses to pander to Pennywises delusions
- Family films three kangaroos 'squaring up and hitting each other' in neighborhood garden
- 5 reasons your Facebook feed is useless
- Formula One cars to run on broccoli insists new vegan champion!
- Mark Steel: We need to hear all sides of the story in the Grenfell Tower inquiry, not just one-sided anti-fire views from the residents
- Jennifer Lawrence is the voice of crazy in a world gone crazy!
- Kid Rock's recent campaign speech looks frighteningly similar to a scene from Idiocracy
- #Bananagate: #OleMiss Greek Life cancelled after #bananapeel found in tree terrifies participants
- Fake Photographs: Hurricane Harvey Edition
- UFO? Russian sub detector? Mystery object pulled from the sea off Rhode Island coast
- Princeton Scientists Cause Uproar by Discovering "Sex Chromosome"
- Satire: Antifa protesters vow to disrupt Neo-Nazi rally...or whatever else happens to be going on that day
- Going viral: Dog snapped carrying bag of food after Hurricane Harvey
- Soldier excited to take over his Dad's old patrol route in the never-ending war in Afghanistan
- New dietary laws demand Catholic church put nutritional information on communion wafers
- Nation rallies around Ronald McDonald statue that embodies country's true heritage
- Authorities advise on possible "Lizard Man" and "Bigfoot" sightings during solar eclipse
- UK aircraft carriers named after Royal Family because they're a huge waste of money
Quote of the Day
The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.
- Winston Churchill
Recent Comments
"You can see the 'peeps' at Homeland Security scrambling to maintain a pathetic and baseless narrative." If the word, 'peeps' wasn meant to be...
Israel é um feudo concedido ao sionista khazarian Rothschild por Lord Balfour. EUA é um pseudo país, formado por treze colônias, mais os...
Comment: See also: John D. Rockefeller's American Cancer Society never meant to 'CURE' cancer