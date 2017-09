© Reuters

Salon magazine suggested Wednesday that Hillary Clinton just isn't appealing Liberal writer Conor Lynch describes the phenomenon asHe notes a recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll that showsClinton ponders the question of her obtruding unpopularity in her new book, What Happened, asking "What makes me such a lightning rod for fury? I'm really asking. I'm at a loss."The answer, Salon suggests, is "thatLynch says Clinton ultimately failed to address her most stinging criticism by primary opponent Sen. Bernie Sanders, and was believed by progressives to be just another Washington insider. The Salon writer states,Salon suggests Clinton was still a victim of sexism and "a decades-long smear campaign against the Clintons by the far right" thatPerennial Clinton contributor San Chatwal, who was co-chair of Hillary's 2008 presidential exploratory committee, put it this way in a 2011 interview quoted in the article: "In politics nothing comes free. You have to write cheques in the American political system. I know the system. I had to work very hard."Chatwal, the president of Hampshire hotels, worked so hard that he pled guilty in 2014 to violating federal campaign contribution laws while he was fundraising for Clinton. He was sentenced to three years probation."This is the political system that Sanders was railing against during his presidential campaign, and Chatwal's experience shows thatSalon writes. "While [Clinton] admitted that the campaign finance system was breeding corruption and never hesitated to call out Republican politicians as tools of their big donors, she was apparently an exception to the rule; the one fresh apple in a rotten barrel."