Puppet Masters
Hillary Clinton fresh out of appeal to progressives
David Krayden
The Daiiy Caller
Wed, 20 Sep 2017 09:43 UTC
The Daiiy Caller
Wed, 20 Sep 2017 09:43 UTC
Hillary Clinton just isn't appealing - even to liberals. Liberal writer Conor Lynch describes the phenomenon as "the progressive animus towards Clinton."
He notes a recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll that shows 53 percent of respondents have a negative or very negative perception of Hillary, leading to the conclusion that the failed presidential candidate "seems to be getting even less popular as the 2016 election recedes further into the past."
Clinton ponders the question of her obtruding unpopularity in her new book, What Happened, asking "What makes me such a lightning rod for fury? I'm really asking. I'm at a loss."
The answer, Salon suggests, is "that Clinton was often her own worst enemy in 2016, and frequently provided her opponents with ammunition to torpedo her campaign."
Lynch says Clinton ultimately failed to address her most stinging criticism by primary opponent Sen. Bernie Sanders, and was believed by progressives to be just another Washington insider. The Salon writer states, "They essentially saw her as a standard Beltway politician - no better and no worse than other politicians who court big donors at cocktail parties in Washington and Manhattan and Beverly Hills."
Salon suggests Clinton was still a victim of sexism and "a decades-long smear campaign against the Clintons by the far right" that "has engendered an irrational hatred of Hillary Clinton in a significant proportion of the population," but it doesn't end there.
Progressives don't trust Hillary because she has spent a lifetime in a political system that trades favors for cash.
Perennial Clinton contributor San Chatwal, who was co-chair of Hillary's 2008 presidential exploratory committee, put it this way in a 2011 interview quoted in the article: "In politics nothing comes free. You have to write cheques in the American political system. I know the system. I had to work very hard."
Chatwal, the president of Hampshire hotels, worked so hard that he pled guilty in 2014 to violating federal campaign contribution laws while he was fundraising for Clinton. He was sentenced to three years probation.
"This is the political system that Sanders was railing against during his presidential campaign, and Chatwal's experience shows that the Clintons are very much a part of this system," Salon writes. "While [Clinton] admitted that the campaign finance system was breeding corruption and never hesitated to call out Republican politicians as tools of their big donors, she was apparently an exception to the rule; the one fresh apple in a rotten barrel."
He notes a recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll that shows 53 percent of respondents have a negative or very negative perception of Hillary, leading to the conclusion that the failed presidential candidate "seems to be getting even less popular as the 2016 election recedes further into the past."
Clinton ponders the question of her obtruding unpopularity in her new book, What Happened, asking "What makes me such a lightning rod for fury? I'm really asking. I'm at a loss."
The answer, Salon suggests, is "that Clinton was often her own worst enemy in 2016, and frequently provided her opponents with ammunition to torpedo her campaign."
Lynch says Clinton ultimately failed to address her most stinging criticism by primary opponent Sen. Bernie Sanders, and was believed by progressives to be just another Washington insider. The Salon writer states, "They essentially saw her as a standard Beltway politician - no better and no worse than other politicians who court big donors at cocktail parties in Washington and Manhattan and Beverly Hills."
Salon suggests Clinton was still a victim of sexism and "a decades-long smear campaign against the Clintons by the far right" that "has engendered an irrational hatred of Hillary Clinton in a significant proportion of the population," but it doesn't end there.
Progressives don't trust Hillary because she has spent a lifetime in a political system that trades favors for cash.
Perennial Clinton contributor San Chatwal, who was co-chair of Hillary's 2008 presidential exploratory committee, put it this way in a 2011 interview quoted in the article: "In politics nothing comes free. You have to write cheques in the American political system. I know the system. I had to work very hard."
Chatwal, the president of Hampshire hotels, worked so hard that he pled guilty in 2014 to violating federal campaign contribution laws while he was fundraising for Clinton. He was sentenced to three years probation.
"This is the political system that Sanders was railing against during his presidential campaign, and Chatwal's experience shows that the Clintons are very much a part of this system," Salon writes. "While [Clinton] admitted that the campaign finance system was breeding corruption and never hesitated to call out Republican politicians as tools of their big donors, she was apparently an exception to the rule; the one fresh apple in a rotten barrel."
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Comment: Her mask is beginning to crumble. Warn the birds to stay away.