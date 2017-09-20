© YouTube



The boy named Jeetan first made the claim when his sister tried to tie a rakhi on his arm as he insisted his real sister is in Bholapur.Reincarnation is among supernatural phenomenon which has captured the imagination of audiences in across the world. A large number of people are also known to believe in rebirth and such cases have often been reported from different corners of the country.In a bizarre incident from a village in UP, a three-year-old child is claiming that the people he is living with isn't his real family and that his actual peers are in a village in Bholapur. The village he mentions is in Punjab and the boy's insistence that his father is a foreigner has left everyone baffled.The boy named Jeetan first shocked his family when his sister tried to tie a rakhi on his hand, as he claimed that his real sister was in Bholapur.Jeetan started shouting 'he is my father' the moment he saw a man called Dilip in Bholapur according to a Bengali daily. Dilip said that his 30-year-old son had drowned somewhere in south India.While people are unsure which family's claim on the child is stronger, the families don't seem to have any dispute over the issue.