Is All That Noise Coming From Your Stomach?

"Whether audible or not, bowel sounds in the absence of other significant symptoms are normal phenomena of no medical significance. Their harm is embarrassment, a social, rather than a medical affliction."

Why Does My Body Growl Within Hours of Eating?

Receptors in the walls of your stomach sense the absence of food, triggering electrical activity in the form of a reflex generation of waves known as migrating myoelectric complexes (MMCs)

Hunger contractions result as MMCs travel from the lower region of your stomach, through your small intestine and into your colon

This process not only cleans up any bacteria, food or mucus that may have been missed earlier, but also initiates the process to make you hungry for your next meal

Those contractions, which may continue for 10 to 20 minutes and repeat every one to two hours until your next meal, produce vibrations and the rumbling noise commonly associated with stomach growling

Hyperactive Bowel Sounds Could Signal a Need for Medical Attention

Peristalsis of your intestines

Higher levels of fluid and gas

Amplified sounds of watery stools

Lactose intolerance: This condition is characterized by your body's lack of a sufficient level of the enzyme needed to digest lactose in your small intestine. As such, milk sugar will reach your colon intact where it will be fermented by colon bacteria. Those microbes release hydrogen and other products that attract fluids and stimulate gut contractions, which will intensify any abdominal sounds.

Celiac disease: This illness results from your body's inability to process gluten, which is a major protein found in barley, rye and wheat. Primarily characterized by inflammation of the mucosa in your small intestines, celiac disease also causes your intestinal villi to atrophy.

A Bowel Obstruction Is Not Only Noisy but Can Also Be Life-Threatening

Should You Be Concerned if Your Intestines Are Totally Silent?

During sleep

At certain times of the day

Following abdominal surgery

How to Tell if Your Body's Growling Noises Are Normal

Optimize Your Gut Microbiome to Prevent Intestinal Problems

Cultured dairy, such as yogurt, kefir and sour cream

Cultured vegetables, including pureed baby foods

Probiotics Support the Growth of Your Gut's 'Good Bacteria'

Take One Step Today to Address Your Digestive Health