© J.T. Alpaugh

A break in three water mains today opened up a sinkhole in a street in Woodland Hills.About 25 customers were without water service as a result of the ruptured lines, which were reported about 2:30 p.m. in the 23000 block of Hatteras Avenue, according to the Department of Water and Power.Crews shut off the water and were expected to be working on repairs until at least 10 p.m., according to a DWP spokeswoman who said two 6-inch mains and one 4-inch line broke.The cause of the breaks was under investigation, she said.