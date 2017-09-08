© National Crime Agency / Reuters

A former churchwarden has been jailed for importing an "obscene" life-sized child sex doll into Britain.A search of the 72-year-old's home found two more child sex dolls, outfits for the dolls, 34,000 illegal images of child abuse, as well as photos he had taken of pupils at the school he governed.Turner said he bought the lifelike doll as a "companion" to join him and his wife. He said he had bought a number of dolls over the past eight years because he "loved children so much" and missed his own when they left home.The 72-year-old admitted to having sex with the dolls on a few occasions.Following his arrest, Turner resigned as governor of St Ethelbert's Primary School in Ramsgate, and from St Ethelbert's and Gertrude Church, where he was a warden.Turner has been jailed for 16 months - eight months for owning the doll and eight months for possessing images of child sex abuse.In July, a court ruled the child sex doll was an "obscene" item after Turner's lawyers had argued it was not covered by a law banning their importation. Other men have been convicted for importing child sex dolls, but this was the first case where the question of whether a doll is indecent or obscene has been tested by the courts.Border officials are reporting seeing more lifelike silicone sex aids, which weigh around 55lb (25kg), imported into the country. They can cost thousands of pounds, and are sold on sites such as Amazon and eBay, the NCA said. The dolls are often manufactured in China and Hong Kong.