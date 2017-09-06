$200 Billion a Year Spent on Improper Use of Prescription Drugs

Seventy-Five Percent of Doctor Visits End With a Prescription

The percentage of Americans taking more than five prescription medications has nearly tripled in the past 20 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And in our survey, over a third of people 55 and older were taking that many drugs; 9 percent were taking more than 10.

... And seeing more than one doctor is now the norm: 53 percent of those in our survey taking prescription medications said they received them from two or more providers.

You Can't Depend on Your Pharmacist to Catch Dangerous Drug Interactions

Increase in Drugs, Decrease in Life Expectancy

In 2015, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. was nearly 79 years, compared to 81 in the European Union. More than 30 nations have life expectancies exceeding ours, including Hong Kong and Japan (the highest at 84 each), as well as France, Iceland, Italy, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland (at 83 each).



Even Cuba, with many fewer resources for health care than in the U.S., beats us (at 80). The poorest men in America have life expectancies similar to men in Honduras and Paraguay.

Protecting Yourself From Dangerous Medication Errors

The 'Deprescribing' Trend

