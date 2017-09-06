New York Post reports:
Remember, the Republicans now control this committee. So bad news isn't going to be stifled anymore.James Comey's irreparable reputation took another body blow last week after a memo emerged, written by the former FBI Director, appearing to exonerate Hillary Clinton of any wrongdoing in relation to her handling of classified information - prior to the investigation's conclusion. With all the focus on Comey's role in Hillary Clinton's exoneration, it begs the question if the decision was made by a "higher power."
Clinton, you probably remember, "lost" her private emails, which she'd been storing on a personal computer server. Comey chastised her harshly in a televised speech but then said there was a unanimous decision not to recommend prosecution.
Clinton's emails, which were stolen by the Russians, have never been found. But as I've mentioned numerous times, the messages are still in the possession of the National Security Agency (NSA), which offered to give them to the FBI.
Comey turned down that offer, according to a source who has been very reliable.
I've also mentioned that Comey fibbed when he said his agents unanimously agreed that prosecution was unnecessary. In fact, my source says that FBI agents were irate about the decision not to go after Clinton.
No, not God.
But by a man who may think of himself as one - Barack Obama. National Review's Andrew McCarthy believes Obama was the puppet master, so to speak, driving the narrative to insure Hillary was gotten off the hook, ensuring the Democrat Party continued its control over the White House.
National Review reports:
Let's think about what else was going on in April 2016. I've written about it a number of times over the last year-plus, such as in a column a few months back: On April 10, 2016, President Obama publicly stated that Hillary Clinton had shown "carelessness" in using a private e-mail server to handle classified information, but he insisted that she had not intended to endanger national security (which is not an element of the [criminal statutes relevant to her e-mail scandal]). The president acknowledged that classified information had been transmitted via Secretary Clinton's server, but he suggested that, in the greater scheme of things, its importance had been vastly overstated. This is precisely the reasoning that Comey relied on in ultimately absolving Clinton, as I recounted in the same column: On July 5, 2016, FBI director James Comey publicly stated that Clinton had been "extremely careless" in using a private email server to handle classified information, but he insisted that she had not intended to endanger national security (which is not an element of the relevant criminal statute).As The Gateway Pundit reported on Friday, it looks like Comey has some explaining to do. The former FBI Director testified to Congress that he decided not to recommended charges in relation to handling of classified information, after the FBI interviewed Hillary Clinton on July 2, 2016. However, a new report reveals Comey penned a memo exonerating Clinton in the Spring.
The director acknowledged that classified information had been transmitted via Secretary Clinton's server, but he suggested that, in the greater scheme of things, it was just a small percentage of the emails involved. Obama's April statements are the significant ones. They told us how this was going to go. The rest is just details. In his April 10 comments, Obama made the obvious explicit: He did not want the certain Democratic nominee, the candidate he was backing to succeed him, to be indicted. Conveniently, his remarks (inevitably echoed by Comey) did not mention that an intent to endanger national security was not an element of the criminal offenses Clinton was suspected of committing - in classic Obama fashion, he was urging her innocence of a strawman crime while dodging any discussion of the crimes she had actually committed.
As we also now know - but as Obama knew at the time - the president himself had communicated with Clinton over her non-secure, private communications system, using an alias. The Obama administration refused to disclose these several e-mail exchanges because they undoubtedly involve classified conversations between the president and his secretary of state. It would not have been possible to prosecute Mrs. Clinton for mishandling classified information without its being clear that President Obama had engaged in the same conduct. The administration was never, ever going to allow that to happen.
NSA allegedly offered Killary's 'lost' emails to FBI but Comey turned them downAs Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election expands, one curious detail in Hillary Clinton's email probe remains. The "lost"...