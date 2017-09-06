"We tend to think of perfectionism as potentially a good thing.



We're told, 'Aim high, reach for the stars'.



But for some people, even excellence isn't good enough, and that's where they run into issues. Insisting on flawlessness is simply not mentally healthy, adaptive or advisable."

"We can't at this point say perfectionism is a cause of suicide.



But we can say the two correlate closely.



The drive to be perfect - whether it's because of internal or external pressure to succeed without ever failing - can be an unbearable and untenable strain."

"Our findings join a wider literature suggesting that, when people experience their social world as pressure-filled, judgmental, and hyper-critical, they think about and/or engage in various potential means of escape (e.g., alcohol misuse and binge eating), including suicide."

