Being an ambassador is a tough job these days, even if you're representing Canada, a country seemingly beloved by just about everybody, especially after electing everyone's favorite hunk of a world leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. However, Canada's ambassador to Ireland, Kevin Vickers, may be facing an unusual challenge ... ghosts. He claims to have experiences which indicate his official Dublin residence may be haunted, and he has an inkling of whose ghost it might be.
"I was sitting watching TV when all of a sudden I heard a heavy chain fall on the floor in the dining room. I immediately went there and there was nothing on the floor. A couple of weeks ago laying in my bed, I heard heavy footsteps coming up the stairs. And I could hear laboured breathing. I immediately went out to the hallway and nothing was there."After those incidents, Ambassador Vickers did what every experienced foreign diplomat would do ... he called Prime Minister Trudeau and advised Canada to declare war on Ireland. Just kidding. Being a modern-day public servant, he posted his experiences on Facebook. Then he did what most people do BEFORE they move into a new residence - he checked into its history for flooding, major structural repairs ... and ghosts.
According to CTV, while tough guy Vickers - he was the sergeant-at-arms of the Canadian House of Commons who shot and killed a gunman on Parliament Hill in 2015 - didn't find a history of haunting in the house, he did find a famous resident ... Patrick Pearse, the Irish revolutionary and one of the leaders of the Easter Rising in 1916 which resulted in his execution. Pearse apparently lived in Glanmire House from 1908 to 1912.
