Moment of powerful sinkhole implosion caught on camera in Mexico City (VIDEO)
RT
Fri, 01 Sep 2017 11:45 UTC
An underground tunnel was exposed when a 10-meter-wide and 20-meter-deep sinkhole suddenly opened between Colon and Humboldt street in the city center on Thursday.
Broken water pipes gushed into the gaping hole as bystanders looked on at the wrecked street in disbelief.
The collapse was caused by a burst water pipe which belongs to the Water System of the City of Mexico (Sacmex), according to the Civil Protection Secretary of the CDMX, Fasta Lugo.
Lugo said the relevant emergency services were deployed to the area, and surrounding business were evacuated to prevent further damage.
The burst pipe was reportedly caused by a combination of an ageing water system and the 60 cubic centimeters of rain that pummeled Mexico city Wednesday, causing serious flooding throughout the city.
Recent Comments
LITTLE TIN SOLDIERS The revolution depends (without a doubt) on the successful development and deployment of its most capable youth. This would...
"Are bourgeois virtues a solution to today's economic and social ills? Should the country's so-called thought leaders affirm the value of...
Excellent insights here from members. Multiculturalism and this trend of wanting the US to just be open to anyone wanting to come here. Thinking...
Democracy was a mistake. Just like our white male elitist landholder founders warned. End of story. Some humans should lead. Some should follow....
This I like to see. People just doing what needs to be done, not waiting for the nanny government to save them. Katrina should have proven to...
