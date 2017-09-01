Health Benefits of Brussels Sprouts

"This connection between Brussels sprouts and cancer prevention should not be surprising since Brussels sprouts provide special nutrient support for three body systems that are closely connected with cancer development as well as cancer prevention.



These three systems are (1) the body's detox system, (2) its antioxidant system, and (3) its inflammatory/anti-inflammatory system. Chronic imbalances in any of these three systems can increase risk of cancer, and when imbalances in all three systems occur simultaneously, the risk of cancer increases significantly."

Brussels Sprouts - A Hardy Winter Crop

How to Grow Brussels Sprouts

Harvest Guidelines

How to Properly Prepare and Cook Brussels Sprouts

How to Optimize Preservation

Do You Have a Victory Garden?