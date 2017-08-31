© REUTERS/ Richard Carson



Hobby Airport is planning on resuming flights today at 4 p.m. Here is what you need to know:



The Houston Airports plans to resume limited domestic airline passenger service TODAY at 4 p.m. following severe weather caused by Hurricane Harvey. We will attempt to begin a phased return to service, with full service expected by this weekend.



Contact your air carrier for specific flight status updates regarding your flight.



Only those with a ticket for a confirmed scheduled flight should come to the airport.



Many roads around the City of Houston are still unsafe for travel, therefore, we urge all passengers to take their time arriving to the airports and to solidify a safe route to and/or from our facilities.

Various disaster modeling firms have chimed in on the impact Harvey will have on the American economy, and the news isn't good."Parts of Houston, the United States' fourth-largest city, will be uninhabitable for weeks and possibly months due to water damage, mold, disease-ridden water and all that will follow this 1,000-year flood," said AccuWeather President Joel Myers in a statement."AccuWeather cautions thathe added. "We urge all citizens near the path of Hurricane Harvey to remain vigilant and be prepared to take immediate action if flood waters rise."Disaster-modeling firmstill making it one of the costliest storms in American history. Enki initially placed their estimate at $30 billion, but shot it up overnight as flood control measures in Louisiana were overwhelmed on Tuesday night."If Harvey were your normal hurricane it would be probably a US $4 billion event," said Enki founder Chuck Watson to AFP. "That would be tragic for the people affected, but for the effect on the macroeconomy - we wouldn't be talking about it at all."Harvey is the most destructive storm to hit the US since Sandy, and may even exceed it and Katrina in destruction depending on what happens in the next few weeks.Since Harvey struck Texas, which is theand would be the world's 10th biggest economy if it were a sovereign state, it has had a profound effect on the US economy that could reverberate through the entire nation.and Goldman Sachs estimated on Monday that the disruption Harvey caused to oil and natural gas production could shave 0.2 percent from US GDP growth in the third quarter of 2017.with their houses destroyed or irreparably damaged by the storm. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Brock Long stated thatBut there is good news: bit by bit, Houstonians are returning to their homes as the city is cleared of water. The National Weather Service in Houston reported that "tropical storm warning, storm surge watch, and flash flood watch have all been canceled. Improving weather conditions to come!"