Windows machines are targeted by the CIA under 'Angelfire,' according to the latest release from WikiLeaks' 'Vault7' series. The documents detail an implant that can allow Windows machines to create undetectable libraries.'Angelfire' consists of five components - 'Solartime,''Wolfcreek,' 'Keystone,' 'BadMFS,' and the 'Windows Transitory File system,' according to a statement from WikiLeaks released on Thursday.'BadMFS' is described as a library which stores all drivers and implants that 'Wolfcreek' can activate. In some versions it can be detected, but in most it's encrypted and obfuscated, making it undetectable to string or PE header scanning, used to detect malware.'Windows Transitory File system' is used to install 'AngelFire,' according to the release, allowing the addition or removal of files from it.WikiLeaks says the leaked 'Vault 7' documents came from within the CIA, which has in turn refused to confirm their authenticity. Previous releases include details on CIA hacking tools used to weaponize mobile phones, compromise smart TVs and the ability to trojan the Apple OS.