The new "Red Scare" and its impact on the flow of information

The dangerous over-reach of the "Pompeo doctrine" and the IAA

Yet, the most clear and present danger to all journalists, if this bill is passed, could lie in reporting on information provided by WikiLeaks - or by any other organization the U.S. government decrees to be exempt from the First Amendment.

the U.S. government is no longer willing to tolerate the publication of information that is at odds with its officially-supplied narrative