Three Pakistani brothers who managed the IT affairs for several Democratic government officials were relieved of their duties in February on suspicion that they accessed specific computer networks without permission, also known as hacking. Imran Awan, who started working for Wasserman Schultz in 2005, received $164,600 in 2016, with close to $20,000 of that coming from Wasserman Schultz. His brother Jamal, who started working as a staffer in 2014, was paid $157,350.12 in 2016. Abid, who started working in 2005, was paid $160,943 in 2016. Imran's wife, Hina Alvi, who was employed as a staffer since February 2007, was paid 168,300 in 2016. Rao Abbas was paid $85,049 in 2016. Abid, Imran, and Jamal Awan were barred from computer networks at the House of Representatives in February.
Most of the House Members fired the Awans subsequently. Only Debbie Wasserman Schultz kept Imran Awan on the pay roll up to the day he got arrest for Bank Fraud after trying to flee the country. The rest of the family fled since months to Pakistan along with hundreds of thousands of tax-payer money they mysteriously were able to wire.
Democrats were willing or unwillingly compromised by the Awans and Sensitive Information leaked to foreign Enemies! (Muslim Brotherhood - Yemen Raid with dead soldier for example?) Many of them have Seats on Committees that handle highly sensitive information.
According to Redditt - Imran Awan is now released with an GPS ankle monitor until his preliminary hearing on Aug. 21.
More information is coming out on Imran Awan and his criminal activities. Awan pretended to be his wife when requesting a loan from the Congressional Federal Credit Union and got it! He had the credit union wire $165,000 to PAKISTAN - no questions asked. Andrew McCarthy at National Review reported:
Bank fraud was the stated charge on which Awan was arrested at Dulles Airport this week, just as he was trying to flee the United States for Pakistan, via Qatar. That is the same route taken by Awan's wife, Hina Alvi, in March, when she suddenly fled the country, with three young daughters she yanked out of school, mega-luggage, and $12,400 in cash.Awan also threatened and tried to extort cash from his stepmother after his father's death. The Daily Caller reported:
By then, the proceeds of the fraudulent $165,000 loan they'd gotten from the Congressional Federal Credit Union had been sent ahead. It was part of a $283,000 transfer that Awan managed to wire from Capitol Hill. He pulled it off - hilariously, if infuriatingly - by pretending to be his wife in a phone call with the credit union. Told that his proffered reason for the transfer ("funeral arrangements") wouldn't fly, "Mrs." Awan promptly repurposed: Now "she" was "buying property." Asking no more questions, the credit union wired the money . . . to Pakistan....
...Congressional-staff salaries are modest, in the $40,000 range. For some reason, Awan was paid about four times as much. He also managed to get his wife, Alvi, on the House payroll . . . then his brother, Abid Awan . . . then Abid's wife, Natalia Sova. The youngest of the clan, Awan's brother Jamal, came on board in 2014 - the then-20-year-old commanding an annual salary of $160,000. A few of these arrangements appear to have been sinecures: While some Awans were rarely seen around the office, we now know they were engaged in extensive financial shenanigans away from the Capitol.
Their own stepmother, a devout Muslim, called police in Virginia and said they used high-tech devices to wiretap her home and tried to extort her into signing papers that would give them access to cash stored in Pakistan in their deceased father's name.This is a description of a complete slimeball. Who kicks his stepmother out of her home when she has just lost her husband?
The stepmother, Samina Gilani, said in court documents that Imran said he was "very powerful" and would have her loved ones kidnapped in Pakistan.
Court records show that their father changed his last name, and two relatives said that was because he detested illegal behavior by his sons.
In public lawsuits in Fairfax County, Va., the brothers have been accused of life insurance fraud as well as fraud involving a car dealership.
The more you read about Imran Awan the more you see the picture of a complete soulless criminal.
On Sunday FOX News contributor and former Utah representative Jason Chaffetz went on with Maria Bartiromo to discuss several issues including the Imran Awan arrest.
Chaffetz said federal agents were watching Imran Awan for months before his arrest.
Jason Chaffetz: This is a much, much more serious situation that I think will blossom. I think they probably let him sit there a little bit to see who he is communicating with. But to think this was a lone operator would be naive at best. It is a very, very big story... To be able to follow the trail electronically to where money was flowing, to where information was flowing. I know they're on top of it. I know they were watching before they actually arrested him. And I do think it is a much, much more serious situation.Via Sunday Morning Futures:
