© Texas Hideout



© Pinterest

On the night of November 8, 2016, a good friend of mine, Denise Rector, flew into Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to spend seven days with me. It was a week dominated by a fun road-trip that took us from my Arlington, Texas home to Austin's Museum of the Weird, from Austin to San Antonio, and then back to Arlington. One of the things I did while Denise was in town was to take her to see what I call "The M.I.B. Grave." You may well wonder what it is! No, it's not the final resting place of a pale-faced, fedora-wearing Man in Black. You might, however, be forgiven for thinking that that is exactly what it is. Western Heights Cemetery is located at 1617 Fort Worth Avenue, Dallas, Texas. It's a tiny, blink and you'll miss it type of place that is sandwiched between two small, old roads. Not particularly well looked after, the cemetery has most definitely seen better days.Actually, by a hell of a lot of bullets. As for Bonnie, she is buried in Dallas' Crow Hill Memorial Park Cemetery, which is just a short drive from Clyde's grave. It so happens that buried next to Clyde are the remains of his brother. His name was Marvin, and he too came to a bloody end. To his friends, Marvin was known as Buck.As we drove to the cemetery, I told Denise why I call Marvin's final resting place "The M.I.B Grave." The answer is very simple: Marvin's full name was Marvin Ivan Barrow. In other words, his initials are M. I. and B. And, there is a small headstone at the grave which reads, in capital letters, "M.I.B.," and nothing else. We were soon at Marvin's grave, which, like that of his brother, Clyde, now pretty much languishes in obscurity - unless, that is, you have a yearning to find it and see it.For the conclusion of this article, including video, go here