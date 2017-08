US President Donald Trump has denounced the driver of the car that smashed into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. He also defended his top adviser Steve Bannon and challenged media for not reporting on the violence fully.Trump,, took questions from the media about Saturday's events in Charlottesville, when one person was killed and 19 were injured when a car reportedly driven by one of the participants in the right-wing rally ran into a crowd.Trump said, when reporters asked him why he waited until Monday to denounce neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan members present at the rally."Unlike you, unlike the media, before I make a statement I like to know the facts," he added.Trump described Heather Heyer, who was killed in the incident, as "an incredible young woman," and the driver of the car as "a disgrace to himself, his family and his country."the president added.Asked about his chief strategist Stephen Bannon, whom the Democrats and some media have accused of supporting white nationalism, the president called him a friend."He is not a racist, I can tell you that. He's a good person," Trump said. "I think the press treats him very unfairly."The conference became heated when reporters asked Trump about the "alt-right.""Not all of those people were neo-Nazis. Not all of those people were white supremacists," Trump told reporters. "I think there's blame on both sides. I have no doubt about it, and you have no doubt about it either."The president also objected to the push to take down Confederate monuments as "changing history."In the days since the incident in Charlottesville, several cities and towns across the US have decided to take down Confederate monuments. In addition, activists attempted to destroy one monument in Atlanta , Georgia on Sunday, while another group tore down a monument in Durham, North Carolina on Monday.