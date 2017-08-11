Just about all of the Contactees of the fifties and the sixties were watched secretly, carefully and closely by the FBI. George Adamski's FBI file reveals that the Bureau was concerned by two things: (A) Adamski's claims that his long-haired "Space Brothers" and "Space Sisters" were probably communist in nature; and (B) Adamski's ability to influence lots of people (his 1953 book, Flying Saucers Have Landed - co-authored with Desmond Leslie - was a huge seller). George Van Tassel was secretly watched too: his FBI file is extensive and covers the early 1950s to the middle part of the 1960s. He also talked about the politics of the aliens, as well as how he was reportedly told by his space-buddies that many of our major religions were born out of visits from ancient astronauts.

Contactee George Hunt Williamson had an FBI dossier opened on him, as did Frank Stranges, of Stranger at the Pentagon infamy. Truman Bethurum - the man who lusted after hot and curvy space-babe Aura Rhanes - was watched. As was Orfeo Angelucci. Moving across the pond, in the late 1950s the British Police Force's Special Branch opened a file on the Contactee-driven Aetherius Society. It was chiefly because the group often talked about the perils of atomic weapons - and to audiences of people who listened very closely to what was being said. It's clear from the files referred to above that the relevant agencies did not believe the tales that the Contactees were telling. But, when it comes to their particular stories, that wasn't the point. The point was that that the Contactees were saying a great deal of controversial things - and a lot of people listening to what they had to say were nodding their heads eagerly and in agreement. That's what specifically had the FBI concerned.

Much the same can be said about today's alien abductees. Namely, that more than a few books on the subject have sold very well. In many of those same books the bug-eyed Grays have warned those who have been abducted about the perils of nuclear war, of the destruction of the rain-forests, of the collapse of the ozone-layer, of the decline of the human race and...well, you get the picture. Just like the Contactees of yesteryear, the alien abductees of today - and particularly those who lecture and write articles and books - are in prime positions to potentially influence many.

