and "Americans should sleep well at night," US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said. His statement comes as both countries exchange strong words, raising concerns over possible military confrontation.Secretary of State Tillerson spoke to reporters before landing at a US airbase in Guam, which Pyongyang earlier vowed to hit with a medium-range ballistic missile.US President Donald Trump added fuel to the fire on Tuesday, cautioning North Korea against making any more threats to the US.Trump pledged that if the North Korean government continues with their threats, they "will be met with fire, fury and frankly power, the likes of which the world has never seen before."Tillerson said."Americans should sleep well at night," he added.