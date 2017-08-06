Puppet Masters
Israel to revoke all of Qatar's Al Jazeera journalists' credentials, block all broadcasts
RT
Sun, 06 Aug 2017 21:01 UTC
Israeli Communications Minister Ayoub Kara announced the measures Sunday at a news conference. Journalists and representatives from Al Jazeera were not permitted to attend.
"We are going to set measures in order to illustrate our war on terrorism, on radical Islam and our solidarity with the sane Arab world," Kara stated.
While the proposal will not take immediate effect, Kara confirmed that both the Arabic and English versions of the news channel will be shuttered once the proposal is passed in the Knesset (Israel's parliament).
"I am the only one [in government] who is an Arabic speaker, who understands Arabic and my native language is Arabic. You cannot fool me with Al Jazeera English and Al Jazeera Arabic. I know how to identify how disturbing reporting becomes incitement instead of being free speech," he added.
Kara claimed that such extreme measures are ostensibly intended to improve journalistic practice in the country by creating "a situation that channels based in Israel will report objectively."
"We have based our decision on the move by Sunni Arab states to close the Al Jazeera offices and prohibiting their work."
"I congratulate the Minister of communications, Ayoob for my guidance took today in line with practical steps to stop the activity of incitement in Israel," Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said of Kara's proposal on Twitter.
In July, Netanyahu announced that he was working to shut down the network which he accuses of stoking tensions and inciting violence in Israel, particularly at the al-Aqsa mosque where six Palestinians and five Israelis, including two police officers, have been killed in recent clashes.
"This attack on Al Jazeera is really an attack on all critical independent journalism." Aidan White, director of the London-based Ethical Journalism Network told Al Jazeera.
The network's offices in the Palestinian territories of Gaza and the West Bank city of Ramallah would not be affected.
The network will not give up its Jerusalem bureau without a fight, however.
"Al Jazeera deplores this action from a state that is called the only democratic state in the Middle East and considers what it has done is dangerous," an unnamed official with Al Jazeera told the AFP.
The broadcaster "will follow up the subject through appropriate legal and judicial procedures," he added.
Saudi Arabia and Jordan have both shut Al Jazeera bureaux this year as part of the ongoing 'cold war' playing out in the Gulf, which culminated in the full blockade of Qatar.
Egypt banned the Al Jazeera network and several other websites that were critical of the government in May and broadcasts have also been blocked in the UAE.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Israel to revoke all of Qatar's Al Jazeera journalists' credentials, block all broadcastsIsrael has announced plans to effectively expel the Al Jazeera network from the country, revoking journalists' credentials, shutting the company's bureau in Jerusalem and pulling its broadcasts...