© NASA / Reuters

On Saturday, NASA's Mars Curiosity rover celebrated five years since it's wheels first touched the red planet's soil. It has since beamed back, at the speed of light, a plethora of images to gaze upon. The agency has collected many of these to offer a glimpse of Martian life.This stunning time lapse video shows a small scale of Earth's planetary neighbour which one day could play host to human colonists hoping to settle on the God of War.The rover touched down on August 5, 2012. It's mission to find signs of life beyond our home planet.It has since sent back images and soil samples indicating that life could have been capable of sustaining itself on the vast barren plains, as well as some very odd looking 'creatures' that have conspiracy theorists the world over drooling.