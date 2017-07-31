Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are the wave of the future, right?

So why is all the latest news about their value in US dollars? Isn't that kind of backwards?

Obviously, these new digital currencies have a ways to go...

It doesn't help that the systems in place are less than stellar, and we're still seeing hacking resulting in people losing money.

But what about the future of blockchain technologies as a whole? Those are pretty awesome, right?

Well, yes and no. If you cut out the hype, you'll have a much better idea about where all of this stuff is heading.


So there you have it.

As usual, reality will catch up to the hype eventually. We'll just have to wait and see what the future really brings!