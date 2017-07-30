© AP/Fernando Llano



CIA-backed coups and opposition funding

"the only way to resolve this (salir de esto) is by provoking and accentuating a crisis, a coup or a self-coup. Or a process of tightening the screws and domesticating to generate a system of total social control."

Zero Hedge's flawed coverage of Venezuela

Alex Jones' war on socialism

Watch Luke Rudowski's video on the crisis in Venezuela:

Regime change: an affront to national sovereignty