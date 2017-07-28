My daughter Frida has recorded the movie. My voice is also heard in the background, she woke me up. I had never heard of anything like before.
The birds silence under the sound and a car alarm goes on, and you feel clear vibration of the sound waves.
Comment: The sounds can be heard at: 3:50, 5:15, 6:40 and 8:16.
Anyone who knows?
Thank you for your answers!
Sincerely/Chattis
