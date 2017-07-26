© AP

A man was attacked by an alligator Monday morning at a retention pond at 23970 Suncoast Boulevard near Kings Highway, Charlotte County Fire and EMS said.The county's EMS office said the 60-plus-year-old man, identified as Frederic Iman, suffered multiple, serious bites, none life-threatening, and was airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.The incident happened shortly before 10:30 a.m.Iman was listed in fair condition at Lee Memorial. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and is investigating.