"The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses." Malcolm XSeven hundred and nineteen words is what it takes for an experienced journalist at The Atlantic to earn his comeuppance hating Donald Trump, and fueling the anti-Putin narrative. When a second meeting between the two world leaders at the G20 comes out, the mainstream "fake news" outlets turn tabloid embellishing a non-event. Since CNN was proven to be running game for ratings, the creative floodgates seem to have opened for the rest of corporate controlled media.
The Atlantic piece in question, written by Trump hater David A. Graham, tells us the story of how Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin met a second time after a dinner for G20 notables. Graham admits from the start, "it's not known what they discussed", but the lack of facts does not avert wondering propaganda evangelism from The Atlantic. The magazine led by the super Zionist and ultra-lefty, Jeffrey Goldberg the Obama doctrine preacher. History will remember Goldberg for his New Yorker piece entitled "The Great Terror", which argued of the threat posed to America by Saddam Hussein, and which assisted (as other narratives did) the Bush White House in engaging in regime change there. I'll leave off on my expectations and anticipations for when the chickens might come home to roost on Goldberg and The Atlantic here. Suffice it to say The Atlantic does not have "the truth" in it. Now on to the Trump-Putin secret meeting of supervillains. Let me quote Graham once again here:
"When President Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin went for more than two hours, well past the scheduled half-hour, it was a major news event. But it turns out that wasn't even the end of the conversation between the two men."
Comment: Kremlin blasts reports of a Putin-Trump secret meeting at G20 as "manifestation of schizophrenia"
The reader can now sense the adolescent enthusiasm with which The Atlantic writer embosses the confidential meetup of world leaders. "Wasn't even the end" appeals to the youthful Democrat just wringing his or her hands in anticipation of the state secrets disclosed in between Trump and Putin. But there is nothing more to learn! Trump and Putin met with a lone interpreter, neither officially denied the meeting, but somehow the media coverage is frenzied? From a media analyst and PR perspective, I can tell you the stories are just made as an opportunity to rehash the Trump-Russia collusion narrative - such opportunities being "momentum" and "reach" practice for "clients" who need buzz. The author continues:
"There's no indication of what happened in the second meeting. White House aides only learned of it from Trump, and there was no official readout of the conversation. But given the collusion questions and the conflicting accounts of the earlier meeting, the content could be important."A "non-story" put into play by The Atlantic's politics staff writer. One cannot blame Graham actually, because he gets paid for being on the "Trump beat", after all. For those unaware of how media works, the various editors say "yeah or nay" for reporting and editorial. For somebody like Graham to step outside guidelines would mean certain unemployment or worse. But that's another story. Trump bad, Putin bad, conservatism and protectionism bad, and only flat out globalist liberalism is good. This is the message people. The technocrats and western oligarchs are in control of the message - they control the horizontal and the vertical. And when you allow CNN to admittedly broadcast a false narrative for ratings?
This is what you get. Former journalism masterpieces convoluted and reduced to smut magazines. "The Other Putin-Trump Meeting" should have been only a sound bit, a blurb on the evening news, but The Atlantic uses it as a component of a bigger strategy. So, let me return to the subject of The Atlantic's decline, the former Israeli prison guard, editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg. Yes, you read that correctly. The Atlantic is run by a man who inflicted torture on detained Palestinians, and by his own admission. But Goldberg's foaming at the mouth Zion or die attitude is better characterized by a fellow Jew named MJ Rosenberg, who wrote this scathing criticism on the Huff Post. Concerning The Atlantic's editor Rosenberg writes:
"In fact, nothing drives him nuttier than people like former President Carter and Professors Stephen Walt and John Mearsheimer, the latter two in particular. He hates them - hates them like poison - because they wrote an expose of the lobby which dealt it such a serious blow that its defenders became unhinged and stayed that way."The media watchdog S.H.A.M.E. takes the case a step farther, characterizing Goldberg as the worst kind of Israel shill mutated into dangerous liar. It will save time and space if I simply quote from S.H.A.M.E. once again:
"For two decades now, Jeffrey Goldberg has peddled blatantly false war propaganda with disastrous consequences, fronted for the military-industrial machine, played a key PR role pushing America into war with Iraq, and advanced the agenda of the Israeli military-intel establishment-and he has been rewarded for his lies and failures with the top editor's job at the Atlantic Monthly. Put another way: If Judith Miller was a dweeby Ivy League graduate who worked as a detention camp guard holding Palestinian prisoners, and she never had to answer for her journalistic fraud after being exposed, she would be Jeffrey Goldberg."So, there it is. When you read Google News headlines about Trump, Putin, Syria, Ukraine, or anything else for that matter, understand your news has been put in charge of the gatekeepers. And they are gatekeepers with no qualms about punishing people for simply disagreeing. This is where we are.
