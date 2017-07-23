© REUTERS/ Stringer

Qatari Ambassador to Russia Fahad Mohammed Attiyah said in an interview with Sputnik that Moscow will become one of Doha's major economic partners.The Gulf crisis would influence economic cooperation between Russia and Qatar, making Moscow one of Doha's key partners, Qatari Ambassador to Russia Fahad Mohammed Attiyah told Sputnik.In June, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar over allegedly supporting terrorism and interfering in domestic affairs of the countries. Kuwait acts as the mediator in the crisis.