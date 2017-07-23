Fake news alert! In reality, Putin was asked about his plans after he leaves his position as the President. Putin said that he is not yet sure whether he wants to leave the post just yet ("Я еще не решил, хочу ли я уйти с поста президента"; literally "I have not decided whether I want to leave the Presidential position yet"). He said nothing about staying president for lifetime. It was quite obvious from the context that he was talking about the 2018 Elections.