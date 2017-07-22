A Kremlin aide told Russian news agencies on July 20 that the United States formally asked Moscow for information on its alleged election hacking one week before last year's U.S. presidential vote, and that it replied the next day."We supplied them with a preliminary response the following day. In January when [former President Barack] Obama was still in office, before the inauguration [of Donald Trump], we gave a detailed answer," Andrei Krutskikh, a special presidential aide on cybersecurity was reported as saying.