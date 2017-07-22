© Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi

Relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are developing very successfully, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Friday.The Azeri leader noted that such contacts took place regularly and give "a good impetus to the improvement of our bilateral relations, which are developing very successfully."Aliyev added that the relations between the two countries were multifaceted."Of course, there is a need for periodic consultations on important issues of regional, world politics and, of course, on bilateral relations and issues of strengthening security in our region," the Azerbaijani president concluded.The Russian president paid official visit to Baku in August.