Relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are developing very successfully, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Friday.

"We are satisfied with the high level of our relations, we are actively cooperating in the political, trade-economic, humanitarian spheres, there are good prospects in the transport and energy spheres," Aliyev said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Azeri leader noted that such contacts took place regularly and give "a good impetus to the improvement of our bilateral relations, which are developing very successfully."

Aliyev added that the relations between the two countries were multifaceted.

"Of course, there is a need for periodic consultations on important issues of regional, world politics and, of course, on bilateral relations and issues of strengthening security in our region," the Azerbaijani president concluded.

The Russian president paid official visit to Baku in August.