© AP Photo/ Syrian Central Military Media

The Lebanese Hezbollah movement has carried out a rocket strike on the supply lines and locations of the Jabhat Fatah al Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) on the Syrian-Lebanese border, a source in the Shiite movement told Sputnik on Saturday."Heavy short-range rockets flew to the Jabhat al-Nusra [Nusra Front] terrorists' locations and supply lines at the triangles of the al-Oueini and al-Heyl valleys in the mountainous region of Aarsal. The attack resulted in great destruction at the site of the shelling and liquidation of a large number (of terrorists)," the source said.According to the source, the Hezbollah militants managed to take control of four more areas bordering Syria in the area south of Aarsal."The Syrian Air Force aircraft struck at positions of Jabhat al-Nusra in the mountainous region of Flita (on Syrian territory) bordering the mountainous region of Aarsal," the source added.The Lebanese Shiite militant Hezbollah movement announced on Friday morning that it was launching a military operation against the Jabhat Fatah al Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia). The offensive began simultaneously from two sides - from the city of Flita on the Syrian territory, and from the Lebanese territory along the eastern mountain ridge.On Tuesday, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said that the government supported the Lebanese army's plans to hold a massive counterterrorist operation in the area, but noted that there was no coordination between Syrian and Lebanese forces.