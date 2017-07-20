© Asifa Lahore / Facebook



Same-sex Muslim marriages are "thriving" in the UK, according to the person billed as the country's first Muslim drag queen.Jahed Choudhury, 24, made headlines last week when he claimed his marriage with Sean Rogan in Walsall was the first of its kind in the UK."There are countless," Lahore told the Times. "In the last three years I've been to dozens [of] gay Muslim, same-sex marriages."I attended one last Thursday, of two gay British Bangladeshi guys."Because marriage has such a significant value in South Asian cultures, she said it should be expected that gay Muslims would take advantage of Britain's civil liberties."In south Asian Muslim culture, marriage is very much a milestone."I'm glad this young boy has declared so openly about his marriage, but want him to know there have been others before him and will be many more."The drag queen also recalled the hardship of revealing her sexuality to her family, who took her to see a GP and an imam to address her queerness.Lahore's relatives conceded she could have gay relationships, on condition they were kept "secret," while they arranged her marriage to a woman. At the time, Lahore identified as a boy named Asif Quraish.But Lahore refused and married her gay partner instead, a Pakistani man with whom she entered a civil partnership in 2009, before marrying him five years later after equal marriage was legalized."We live in a country where we now have access to equal rights and they should be exercised. It would break my heart if there were LGBT Muslims out there who didn't feel they were able to marry," Lahore said. "Never feel like you're on your own or that you're the only one. There's many more people in the exact same boat as you. Britain is a thriving country for the LGBT Muslim community."