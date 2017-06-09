Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine have started criminal proceedings against the mayor of Kiev Vitali Klichko, under Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code (declaration of false information).Criminal proceedings involve undeclared estates in Hamburg and Los Angeles, which the Klitschko family uses.The court case came out of a TV program called "Scheme", which aired in December 2016. Reporters found that Vitaliy Klichko did not declare information about the property he allegedly owns in Hamburg and Los Angeles, where his family resides. Politicians are required by law to declare their property and investments in the public's interest.Deliberately including false information or omitting information in the declaration provides for liability ranging from a fine to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years.