A pet owner shared video of a cinephile bulldog showing her protective nature by trying to warn characters in a horror movie of impending danger.A video posted Monday to YouTube by user Elvis and Khaleesi shows Khaleesi the bulldog intently watching an intense scene from 2013 film The Conjuring.The dog silently stares at the screen for several seconds, but becomes vocal and animated when a child onscreen appears to be in danger. The dog hops and barks at the screen as if trying to warn the child."Khaleesi the bulldog loves watching horror movies and always tries to protect any potential victims from harm! She is especially vocal when children are in danger as seen in this clip," the uploader wrote.