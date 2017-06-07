© Frontier Myanmar
Myanmar government is planning to ban smoking in public areas in Yangon, official media reported Tuesday.

With the help of Public Health Foundation which is a non-profit organization aiming for universal health care in the country, the government is exerting efforts to implement a project of establishing 20 smoke-free zones in 20 years in the former capital.

For the purpose of protecting citizens, especially young people, from being impacted by smoke-related health problems, the authorities will set up smoke free areas in sports arenas and stadiums, public parks, playgrounds, schools, universities, bus stops, cinemas, markets, hospitals and pagodas.

The project will also be effective for non-smokers who are exposed to second-hand smoke from potential diseases, including lung cancer, asthma, stroke and coronary heart disease.