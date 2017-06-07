© Frontier Myanmar

Myanmar government is planning to ban smoking in public areas in Yangon, official media reported Tuesday.With the help of Public Health Foundation which is a non-profit organization aiming for universal health care in the country, the government is exerting efforts to implement a project of establishing 20 smoke-free zones in 20 years in the former capital.For the purpose of protecting citizens, especially young people, from being impacted by smoke-related health problems,The project will also be effective for non-smokers who are exposed to second-hand smoke from potential diseases, including lung cancer, asthma, stroke and coronary heart disease.