Vaccination Schedule May Place Preemies at Increased Risk of Neurodevelopmental Disorders

"The possible role of vaccination in neurodevelopmental disorders (NDD) among premature infants is unknown, in part because pre-licensure clinical trials of pediatric vaccines have excluded ex-preterm infants.

This paper explores the association between preterm birth, vaccination and NDD, based on a secondary analysis of data from an anonymous survey of mothers, comparing the birth history and health outcomes of vaccinated and unvaccinated homeschool children 6 to 12 years of age.

A convenience sample of 666 children was obtained, of which 261 (39 percent) were unvaccinated, 7.5 percent had an NDD ... and 7.7 percent were born preterm. No association was found between preterm birth and NDD in the absence of vaccination ...

However, vaccination coupled with preterm birth was associated with increasing odds of NDD, ranging from 5.4 [percent] compared to vaccinated but non-preterm children, to 14.5 [percent] compared to children who were neither preterm nor vaccinated.

The results of this pilot study suggest clues to the epidemiology and causation of NDD but question the safety of current vaccination practices for preterm infants. Further research is needed to validate and investigate these associations in order to optimize the impact of vaccines on children's health."

Vaccination Linked to Higher Risk of NDD Among Full-Term Babies Too

Summary of Findings

Preterm birth without vaccination was not associated with NDD

Term birth with vaccination was associated with a 2.7-fold (270 percent) increase in the odds of NDD

Preterm birth with vaccination was associated with a 5.4-fold increase in the odds of NDD compared to the odds of NDD given term birth and vaccination

Preterm birth with vaccination was associated with a 12.3-fold increased odds of NDD compared to preterm birth without vaccination (not technically significant because no child in the sample with an NDD was both preterm and unvaccinated)

Preterm birth with vaccination was associated with a 14.5-fold increased odds of NDD compared to being neither preterm nor vaccinated

"Receipt of one or more vaccines could precipitate NDD in some preterm infants by exacerbating a preexisting inflammatory state associated with prematurity, leading to hepatic encephalopathy and hypoxic-ischemic brain damage. Impaired liver function is a predisposing factor for preterm birth and the latter is associated with increased risks of hypoxic-ischemic brain injury ...

Consistent with this hypothesis, liver dysfunction is reported as an adverse effect of vaccination and as a feature of children with autism. Furthermore, hyperbilirubinemia is associated with hypoxic-ischemic brain damage and is a feature of the preterm infant as well as children with later-onset cognitive disorders and ASD."

Pilot Study Compares Health of Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Children

"[S]ignificantly more likely to have been diagnosed with pneumonia, otitis media, allergies and NDD (that is, ASD, ADHD and/or a learning disability). The vaccinated were also more likely to use allergy medication, to have had myringotomies with tube placement, visited a doctor for a health problem in the previous year, and been hospitalized at some time in the past."

Otitis media (19.8 percent versus 5.8 percent)

Pneumonia (6.4 percent versus 1.2 percent

Allergic rhinitis (10.4 percent versus 0.4 percent) as well as other allergies (22.2 percent versus 6.9 percent)

Eczema/ atopic dermatitis (9.5 percent versus 3.6 percent)

Any chronic illness (44 percent versus 25 percent)

IOM's Vaccine Safety Review Is Still of Massive Importance

Although vaccine safety advocates have criticized the IOM's reports as being too conservative and minimizing the full extent of vaccine risks, no other recognized scientific authority has so clearly acknowledged that vaccines do cause harm, especially for susceptible individuals, and that there are large vaccine science knowledge gaps about safety that need to be addressed.

Shocking Conclusion: IOM Unable to Make Causation Conclusions for Most Vaccine-Related Adverse Health Outcomes

Epidemiological research (large studies comparing the health outcomes of different groups of people) Bench science (basic science research into the biological mechanisms at work in the body at the cellular and molecular level)

IOM Did Not Exonerate Vaccines as Being Safe for Everyone

The studies were not available in the published literature There were too few studies showing the same link The available studies were methodologically unsound The available studies were conflicting (i.e., there was evidence both for and against)

"What I call this category is the 'We Don't Know' category. When you think about it, these vaccines are mandated for children, and yet in most instances the scientific evidence [of safety] is so poor, they don't know!

When the report came out, there were a lot of organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics that came forth and said, 'They didn't find causation ... so vaccines are safe.' That's NOT what that report said at all. I think people need to understand the significance of it ... [T]he category of 'We Don't Know' is a very important category."

IOM Proposed Individual Susceptibility May Be a Cofactor

