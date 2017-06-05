Science of the Spirit
The tech world's dirty secret: It's no accident we're addicted to our devices
Robby Berman
big think
Sun, 04 Jun 2017 00:00 UTC
Tristan Harris, this didn't just happen — programmers have been deliberately playing with the way our brains operate to turn us into addicts for some time. He calls it "race to the bottom of the brain stem."
Talking to Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, Harris explains that it's sometimes called "brain hacking." It's the dirty little secret of the tech world. If you remember those old stories about movie theaters inserting a few frames of a delicious-loooking iced beverage into a movie to subliminally make you crave a drink from their concession stand, you'll understand that it's just a new wrinkle on an old idea: Making customers want a product. But this seems to work, and its effect has been insidious and widespread, with consequences that go beyond selling products, to the way we interact with each other, ideas, and the world.
The name of programmer Ramsay Brown's startup says it all: Dopamine Labs. The company, which does programming for fitness and financial companies, is all about producing code that triggers a neurological response in its audience's brains. Brown tells 60 Minutes, "A computer programmer who now understands how the brain works knows how to write code that will get the brain to do certain things." The idea is to cause a rush of dopamine in the brain's reward center that you basically can't help but want to experience again and again.
Harris says your phone is a slot machine that you can't stop playing: "Well every time I check my phone, I'm playing the slot machine to see, 'What did I get?'" So, sometimes you win, sometimes not, but you have to keep playing.
So what's a win in this world? How about Likes on Facebook or Instagram? Part of the trick is to optimize software to deliver these meaningless rewards in a way that gives them maximum feel-good impact. Ever notice that they arrive in clumps? Says Brown, "They're holding some of them back for you to let you know later in a big burst. Like, hey, here's the 30 likes we didn't mention from a little while ago." Would you rather get one and then another in a drip, drip, drip, or experience the rush of suddenly having 10? But what makes the decision to release them to you? According to Brown, "There's some algorithm somewhere that predicted, hey, for this user right now who is experimental subject 79B3 in experiment 231, we think we can see an improvement in his behavior if you give it to him in this burst instead of that burst." But these aren't really experiments in which subjects have knowingly participated — rather, they're insights gained from collecting an app's usage data from us all.
"You don't pay for Facebook. Advertisers pay for Facebook. You get to use it for free because your eyeballs are what's being sold there." says Brown.
There's another game brain hackers play. They deliberately foster a sense of anxiety in users that can only be resolved by returning to their app or site. Cooper visited with Larry Rosen and his team at California State University Dominguez Hills. Rosen says there's a chemical reason the average person checks his or her phone every 15 minutes. He says it's anxiety: When you put down your phone, your brain instructs your adrenal gland to produce a burst of cortisol. Cortisol produces a fight-or-flight response, and in a few minutes, you're thinking, "Gee, I haven't check in Facebook in a while. I haven't checked on this Twitter feed for a while. I wonder if somebody commented on my Instagram post." After hearing this, Cooper admits, "Can I be honest with you right now? I haven't paid attention to what you're saying because I just realized my phone is right down by my right foot and I haven't checked it in, like 10 minutes."
To prove their point, Rosen's team hooked up Cooper's fingers to electrodes to track his heart rate and perspiration. Each time they sent a text message to Cooper's phone — unbeknownst to him — his cortisol levels spiked, signifying a release of cortisol.
As for Harris' "race to the bottom of the brain stem," what he's referring to is the alarming ease with which programmers seem to be manipulating our most primitive emotions: Fear, anxiety, loneliness, and so on, all with no particular consideration as to what it's doing to us. As impartial researchers struggle trying to get a handle on things, the apps and updates just keep coming.
Harris tried to get Google's attention on this with a 144-page internal report that cited brain hacking as being the cause of such outcomes as "weakening our relationships to each other" and "destroying our kids ability to focus." He's not asserting that programmers are evil masterminds — rather, an app's or a platform's success depends on attracting users' attention and holding it, and that goal tends to eclipse all other considerations.
Certainly, no one has ever had such an immediate, profound impact on billions of lives they way programmers do now. Without data from a control group of non-users equal in size to what Silicon Valley has from users, it's difficult to be sure that brain hacking is having the effect it's believed to have. But Brown, Rosen, and Harris feel our obvious addiction to our devices is evidence enough.
Comment: Tech addiction: Why we can't look away from our screens
We're biologically prone to getting hooked on these sorts of experiences. If you put someone in front of a slot machine, their brain will look qualitatively the same as when they take heroin. If you're someone who compulsively plays video games — not everyone, but people who are addicted to a particular game — the minute you load up your computer, your brain will look like that of a substance abuser.
We are engineered in such a way that as long as an experience hits the right buttons, our brains will release the neurotransmitter dopamine. We'll get a flood of dopamine that makes us feel wonderful in the short term, though in the long term you build a tolerance and want more.
Where's the harm in this?
If you're on the phone for three hours daily, that's time you're not spending on face-to-face interactions with people. Smartphones give everything you need to enjoy the moment you're in, but they don't require much initiative.
You never have to remember anything because everything is right in front of you. You don't have to develop the ability to memorize or to come up with new ideas.
- When technology becomes too much of a good thing: Tips for breaking your screen addiction
- The Complete Guide to Breaking Your Smartphone Habit
