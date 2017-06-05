© The Independent
President Duterte has vowed to give these terrorists the ultimate punishment.

As the Philippine army goes after ISIS targets in the southern city of Marawi, ISIS in Philippines have made a video showing the destruction, desecration and ultimately the burning down of a local church.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed to offer terrorists nothing but death in a rallying call to his nation.

There is little lower and more vile than destroying a holy place. ISIS does not represent a religion, it is merely a death cult.