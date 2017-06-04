Now, Nenner has additional research that backs up his position, and it involves the number 7. Nenner explains, "You go to my research that goes back to the 1800's, 1900's and 2000's. Go back a little, and you will see the market topped in 2017. The next year was 2007, which was clearly a high. If you go back to the next year that ends in 7, which was 1997, that was clearly a high. 1987 everybody knows about that, and I don't have to go into it. Then go to '77 and '67, '57, '47 and '37. 1929 was a little aberration, it should have been '27. I still hold because it continued up and didn't come down. That's why they had the huge crash (in 1929) . . . . Based on the past, the future repeats. You have major correlation with major tops that are in years ending with a 7. If you are a reasonable person, you would say this is too much risk for me. If you are a super gambler, you say this time is different. . . . My cycle tops in September or October of 2017."
Nenner says staying fully invested in this market is "suicidal," and Nenner goes on to say, "I would advise people not to listen to people with all kinds of stories that this market is not dangerous. . . .This is the end of the bull market."
Nenner predicts a big rally in bonds and gold, but not until mid-2018. On gold, Nenner says, "We always have this price target of $2,500 per ounce. If they reverse what Nixon did, the financial system will be so much under presser they will go back on the gold standard. If you really calculate it, the price of gold today should be $30,000 per ounce. For the moment, in our model, gold is a bit expensive."
On the "War Cycle," Nenner, who is also an expert in both market and war cycles, says, "Wars come in cycles. It seems people have to have a certain amount of time so they forget how bad it was so they can start a new one. We talked about this a few years ago and said it's not going to be the Middle East. It's going to be China and the islands. In the aerospace industries in China, Japan, Vietnam and Korea, something is cooking over there. I still think the whole thing is coming from there. It's just an accident that has to happen."
Nenner adds, "I don't think there is really no clean way to get North Korea under control. I don't think there is any clean way to keep the United States safe."
Comment: It's not that the US (or any other nation) needs to get North Korea under control, but rather, that the US must stop antagonizing, sanctioning and threatening North Korea.
