"You tricked me in Washington," the president is said to have yelled at Abbas, referencing the PA leader's March trip to the US capital.

"I heard President Abbas yesterday say that the Palestinians teach their children peace," said Netanyahu. "Unfortunately, that's not true. They name their schools after mass murderers of Israelis and they pay terrorists," he said at the opening of a meeting with the Romanian prime minister in Jerusalem.

"You talked to me about peace, but the Israelis showed me that you are personally supporting incitement," Trump reportedly told Abbas last week.

"Peace can never take root in a place where violence is tolerated, funded and even rewarded," said President Trump.



"We must be resolute in condemning such acts in a single, unified voice. Peace is a choice we must make each day, and the United States is here to help make that dream possible for young Jewish, Christian, and Muslim children all across the region."

