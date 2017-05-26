The drug industry buys the professors first, then chiefs of department, then the other chief physicians and so on. They don't buy junior doctors. - Dr. Peter GøtzscheBig Pharma drugs kill around 200,000 Americans every year - half of them die while doing what their doctors told them. Sadly, the side effects and medical errors combine to cause the 3rd leading cause of death in America.
Peter C. Gøtzsche, MD is a Danish medical researcher and the author of Deadly Medicines and Organized Crime: How Big Pharma has Corrupted Healthcare.
In this video interview courtesy of Dr. John McDougall, he exposes how the pharmaceutical companies stealthily act as an organized crime ring unbeknownst to the consumer.
