As the food costs for everyone on this planet continue to rise, the global economy will begin to unwind into something far greater than 2008. The collapse of fiat un-backed currency during this time will be replaced with digital currency during and after the grand solar minimum and effects that this event brings with it. Our societies will rebuild and restart again but with a new form of money, crypto currency. The Concensus 2017 meetings in NYC have assured that Ethereum will led the way as a platform to create smart contracts and inter-commerce and e-commerce payment systems interwoven with Fintech and Bitcoin will be a medium to store wealth.