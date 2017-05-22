any quakes within 1,000 miles of this area.

A loud, crashing bang jolted the nerves of many Merrimack Valley residents late Thursday night.The boom came at around 11 p.m., on the tail end of an intense thunder storm.Mary Murphy, of Linwood Street, said the noise woke her out of a sound sleep. "It was very loud," she said. "I thought there had been a car accident." Some of her friends in New Hampshire heard the noise at that same time, she said.Kline pointed out that a few hours earlier, an intense storm, with hail and winds up to 100 mph, severely damaged homes and cars in West Addison, Vermont, on the shore of Lake Champlain.People in West Addison speculated they may have experienced a tornado. Those who heard the loud bang wondered if the Merrimack Valley might have been hit with an earthquake.The online earthquake map of the U.S. Geological Survey, which tracks tremors throughout the world,Kevin Cadima, a meteorologist with the National Weather Survey, said it is not unusual for a thunder clap to be loud enough to shake a house. That is likely what many Merrimack Valley residents heard late Thursday night, he said.